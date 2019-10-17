Yelp reveals the Top 15 NOLA Businesses for their 15th birthday!

NEW ORLEANS -Happy Birthday, Yelp! They’ve been a part of yelp since the beginning, all the way back in 2005.

It’s Yelp’s 15th birthday! SO in honor of that, they made a list of the 15 highest-rated NOLA businesses who’ve been a part of yelp since the beginning in 2005. Yelp used an algorithm that looked at the number of reviews and star ratings – here are the top 5!

5. Plum Street Snoball

4. Upperline

3. Erin Rose

2. Bacchanal

1. The National World War Two Museum

Want to see the full list? Click here.