Thief steals TV at gunpoint, NOPD now has a suspect

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has announced a suspect in a case that was previously featured on the Wheel of Justice.

Police say 37-year-old Tyrone Lowe forced his way into a home on South Scott Street and stole a flat panel television set. They say Scott used a rock to break through the front door glass of a home then threatened two people inside at gunpoint.

The crime happened on September 29 at about 4:30 in the afternoon. On October 8, police made their initial public appeal for help with the case, including two photos of the suspect that were pulled from security camera footage. WGNO profiled the crime in our Wheel of Justice report the following evening.

On Tuesday, October 15, police identified Lowe as the suspect.

Once he’s arrested, police say Lowe will be booked with aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon.

If you can help the NOPD locate Lowe, call the department's First District at 504-658-6010.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).

Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

Once he's book, Lowe will just add to the tally of Wheel of Justice arrests that now stands at more than 400 suspects.