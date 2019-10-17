Test Kitchen Taylor: Raw Meat Treats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Or at least Test Kitchen Taylor thinks so. Today, she asks Tamica and LBJ to eat the grossest looking Test Kitchen ever, but she says it tastes pretty spooktacular.

Raw Meat Treats

6 tbsp butter

6 cups marshmallows

1/2 cup dry red velvet cake mix

2 drops red food coloring

6 cups rice crispies

Melt butter on medium heat.

You'll need to work quickly for the rest of this recipe.

Once done, add in marshmallows and stir until melted.

Turn off heat and add in red velvet cake mix and red food coloring.

Add in half of the rice crispies and combine. Add in the rest.

If you feel like it's too stringy or sticky, feel free to add more rice crispies!

Cool on wax paper.

If you want to hamburger patties or any shape, it is easiest if you wet your hands and work with the treats while they're still warm.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!