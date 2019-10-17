Rep. Richmond statement on the passing of Congressman Elijah Cummings

Congressman Cedric Richmond (LA-02) issued the following statement mourning the passing of House Oversight Committee Chairman and former Congressional Black Caucus Chairman, Congressman Elijah Cummings:

“The untimely death of my dear friend and colleague Congressman Elijah Cummings has not only struck a chord of deep sorrow within me, his loss has reverberated throughout every hall in Congress,” said Rep. Richmond. “Elijah was the quintessential public servant having spent nearly a quarter of a century in Congress. In total, he dedicated over three decades of service to the state of Maryland throughout his illustrious career. Elijah was a man of principle whose relentless work ethic helped shape American progress through his unswerving fight for justice, democracy, and civil rights.

“Elijah’s loss is especially difficult for the Congressional Black Caucus. As a former Chairman, his bold leadership served as an inspiration during my tenure in the same role. Although an integral piece of the “Conscience of the Congress” will be missing, we are all committed to carrying on his impassioned legacy. I extend my deep and sincere condolences to Elijah’s family, members of his staff, and to the constituents he served so fervently. May we all remain inspired by his fight for our country and continue his work for years to come.”

Cummings was born and raised in Baltimore — the city that is home to his district. The son of former sharecroppers, Cummings was born in 1951 and graduated from Baltimore City College High School in 1969.

He practiced law and served for 14 years in the Maryland House of Delegates, where, according to his congressional website, he became the first African American in Maryland history to be named Speaker Pro Tem.

In 1996, he was first elected to the US Congress. Cummings was reelected last year in the 7th Congressional District with 76% of the vote.