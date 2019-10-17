President of Regional Mechanical Services releases statement on Hard Rock Hotel collapse

NEW ORLEANS – The following is a statement that may be attributed to Kurt Zeringue, President of Regional Mechanical Services, LLC:



In this time of tragedy, there are no words to convey our feelings of sorrow. Our hearts and prayers are with the crew members and the families of everyone impacted by this tragedy.

Quinnyon J. Wimberly was a valued member of our team and his loss will be felt in perpetuity. His passion, reliability, and energetic nature was known and enjoyed by everyone he met. Our hearts go out to his family as well as to the families of Jose Ponce Arreola and Anthony Magrette.

Our focus at this point is to continue to support Quinnyon’s family as well as our affected team members.

We want to thank the first responders for their quick actions, and we want to thank the community for the outpouring of support we have received.