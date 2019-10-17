New Orleans teen indicted for murder of local skateboarder

NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office secured a murder indictment against a New Orleans man accused of fatally shooting a fellow skateboard enthusiast outside a Gentilly skate park back in June.

Police say 19-year-old Christopher Steele was charged with the second-degree murder of 22-year-old David Magee, and with obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation.

Steele faces a mandatory lifetime prison term if convicted of the murder, and up to 40 years in state prison if found guilty of the obstruction count.

New Orleans police found Magee dead from multiple gunshot wounds near the Parisite DIY Skate Park in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street, shortly after 9 P.M. on June 27.

A witness told police that Magee and Steele had been smoking marijuana inside Magee’s vehicle, before gunshots were heard and the victim tried to run away. Magee collapsed and died with two gunshot wounds in his chest.

Steele was arrested July 5, in the 7000 block of Lawrence Street.

He has remained jailed since his arrest, and his total bond was increased from $750,000 to $1 million with the addition of the obstruction charge.