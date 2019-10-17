× Nestor likely to form in the Gulf of Mexico tonight. Tropical Storm Warnings issued for part of Louisiana Coast.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen has formed in the Southern Gulf of Mexico with max winds of 40mph.

It’s moving north-northeast at 9mph.

It’s expected to organize into Tropical or Subtropical Storm Nestor overnight as it races towards the northern Gulf Coast. Gradual strengthening into a 50-55mph storm likely before landfall along the Florida Panhandle Friday night.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING — issued from Grand Isle, Louisiana to Mouth of the Pearl River. Winds may gust near or slightly above tropical storm force Friday afternoon into Friday night in lower Plaquemines Parish, lower St Bernard, & lower Jefferson Parish.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY — Issued until 9AM Saturday. 1-3 feet of coastal flooding possible along the coast. 1-2 feet of tidal rise inside Lake Pontchartrain.

The system is expected to pass within 100 miles of the Mouth of the Mississippi River at it’s closest approach late Friday afternoon into early Friday night. Breezy conditions, few scattered passing downpours for inland southeast Louisiana.

Landfall is expected along the Florida Panhandle overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Greatest rain, coastal flooding, & tropical storm force winds likely well EAST of southeast Louisiana across the Florida Panhandle as system races quickly northeast.