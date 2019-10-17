× Named storm likely, tropical storm warnings for Louisiana coast

Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 was initiated by the National Hurricane Center Thursday morning in preparation of the system becoming a named storm. The potential classification is basically to get a jump start on posting the forecast tracks and impacts from a storm.

The forecast track takes this storm quickly to the northeast with the center remaining southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. This will be making landfall Saturday along the Florida panhandle. On this track the impacts will be on the low side for southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the coastal areas from Grand Isle to the mouth of the Pearl River. This indicates the potential for tropical storm force winds as the system moves past.

Locally heavy rain will be possible with this storm on Friday. The heaviest activity should be south and east of New Orleans with less rain farther north and west. Bands of heavy rain with gusty winds can be expected.

Overall impacts inland will be stronger on the south shore. Expect a chance for winds up to 35 mph with locally heavy rain. Minor coastal flooding can also be expected, especially on east facing coasts in Plaquemines and St. Bernard.

