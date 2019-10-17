× Mahalia Jackson to host Peppa Pig Live!, originally scheduled at Saenger

NEW ORLEANS – Due to the ongoing situation at the Hard Rock Hotel, the Wednesday, Oct. 23, performance of Peppa Pig Live!, originally scheduled to perform at the Saenger Theatre, will be relocated to the Mahalia Jackson Theater located at 1419 Basin St.

Tickets purchased online or by phone through Ticketmaster will automatically be exchanged and those ticket buyers will receive comparable tickets via email from Ticketmaster.

Tickets purchased at the Saenger Theatre box office will need to be exchanged in person at the Mahalia Jackson Theater box office.

The box office is open Monday-Friday, 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Tickets for the Mahalia Jackson Theater performance of Peppa Pig Live! at 6 P.M. on Wednesday, Oct. 23 will go on sale soon at the Mahalia Jackson Theater box office, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-982-2787.

Please check SaengerNOLA.com and the Mahalia Jackson Facebook page for updates.