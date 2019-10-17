× JPSO Deputy injured in early morning crash during Multi-Parish chase

NEW ORLEANS– An early morning multi-parish police chase ends with a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy injured after he crashed into a building on North Villere Street in New Orleans.

The chase started in Jefferson Parish when Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle call on Homestead Avenue in Metairie.

A spokesman says that the chase ended in New Orleans when the suspects in the stolen car exited the I-10 and slammed into two JPSO vehicles, causing one of them to crash into a building near the intersection of N. Villere Street and Elysian Fields Avenue.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene.

Police are looking for two others.

The Deputy’s injuries are said to be minor.