Ed-itorial Podcast: Getting ready for a big football weekend

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed talks about the big weekend that has teams and fans across south Louisiana gearing up for a good time. The 5-1 Tulane Green Wave will kick things off when they take on the 5-1 Memphis Tigers Saturday night. Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan talks to Ed about the importance of that big game, and much more.

Send your questions and comments directly to Ed at ed@wgno.com.

Thanks for tuning in!