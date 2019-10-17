Covington man arrested after taking photos of men in public restrooms

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – Officers with the STPSO arrested a Covington-area man after he photographed and videoed men in local restrooms.

Officers say 24-year-old Kyle Hanna was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for one count of video voyeurism, after a medical professional contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The medical professional was concerned after finding out Hanna was taking photos and videos of men using restrooms at St. Tammany-area businesses.

It does not appear the men knew they were being photographed and Hanna told detectives he began taking the photos and videos in January 2019.

Hanna says he used the photos and videos for sexual gratification.

After obtaining a search warrant for Hanna’s phone, STPSO detectives learned that Hanna also took photos and videos of men in restrooms at locations throughout Tangipahoa Parish and the Pineville, LA area.

Law enforcement has been contacted in those jurisdictions.

Hanna was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

This is an on-going investigation and additional charges are possible.