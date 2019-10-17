Bloody Mary Festival at The Howlin’ Wolf

NEW ORLEANS – The Bloody Mary Festival – New Orleans will take place at The Howlin’ Wolf on Saturday, November 2nd and Sunday, November 3rd.
The largest event of its kind, The Bloody Mary Festival brings together the most innovative and crafty Bloody Mary mixes, curated by its team of Bloody Mary aficionados and made by local bars and restaurants.
Guests will have the opportunity to taste them all before voting for their favorite via the “People’s Choice Award.”
The Bloody Mary Festival consists of two sessions on each day from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. and 2:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M.
Tickets are $35.
A panel of industry judges will also select the “Best Bloody Mary in New Orleans.”
All Bloody Marys will be mixed with Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
New Orleans was chosen as one of 10 cities nationwide to host The Bloody Mary Festival in 2019.
The festival was recently nominated as the Top 10 Specialty Food Festival by USA Today.
The Bloody Mary Festival participants include a wide range of Bloody Mary mixes and are listed below.
- Oceana Grill
- The Maison
- Meril
- Wakin’ Bakin’
- Roosevelt Hotel Bar
- Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon
- Ruby Slipper Café
- The Country Club
- Ol’ Saint Bar / Geaux Creole
- Café Navarre
- Demitri’s Gourmet Mixes
- The Bloody Buddy
- MiddleBar
- Slap Ya Mama Cajun Products
- Cajun Legacy Bloody Mary Blend
In addition to Bloody Marys, the festival includes companies sampling food, beverages and more. Participating companies include:
- Tito’s Handmade Vodka
- Cypress Grove Cheese
- Congregation Coffee
- Pickled NOLA
- Aunt Sally’s Pralines
- Big Easy Bucha
- The Sassy Chef
- Elmer’s CheeWees
- Cousin’s Products
Tickets to the festival include participating Bloody Marys, live music, tastes of local products, temporary tattoos, photo ops and one vote for The People’s Choice Award.
For more information on The Bloody Mary Festival – New Orleans, and to purchase tickets, visit their website here.