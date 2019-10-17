Actress Kim Cattrall will make appearance at New Orleans Film Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The 30th annual New Orleans Film Fest is in full swing! There are 240 movies being screened, while 500 filmmakers are in NOLA for the fest. 26 percent of the films at this year's fest were made right here in Louisiana.

There are several red carpet events, parties, and panels taking place. 'Sex in the City' star Kim Cattrall will be part of the fest for the hour-long conversation with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Sunday at noon at the Contemporary Arts Center. Admission is free for New Orleans Film Society members and any All Access and Weekender Pass holders. There will be tickets available at neworleansfilmfestival.org