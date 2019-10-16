Your Local Election Headquarters: November 16 St. Tammany Parish ballot

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – For the next month, the candidates below will once again be fighting for your vote.

The Gubernatorial General Election will be held on Nov. 16, 2019.

For those looking to vote in this election, the deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 16, and the deadline to register through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Oct. 26.

Early voting will be Nov. 2-9 (except Sunday, Nov. 3) from 8:30 A.M. to 6 P.M.

The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is Nov. 12 by 4:30 P.M. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is Nov. 15 by 4:30 P.M. (other than military and overseas voters).

On the ballot:

Governor- John Bel Edwards – Democrat

Governor- ‘Eddie’ Rispone – Republican

Secretary of State- Kyle Ardoin – Republican

Secretary of State- ‘Gwen’ Collins-Greenup – Democrat

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 1st Supreme Court District- ‘Will’ Crain – Republican

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 1st Supreme Court District- Hans Liljeberg – Republican

State Senator 11th Senatorial District Reid- Falconer 67 Magnolia Ridge Dr. Madisonville – Republican

State Senator 11th Senatorial District- Patrick McMath 444 8th Ave. Covington – Republican

State Representative 89th Representative District- ‘Vince’ Liuzza 144 Oleander Ct. Mandeville – Republican

State Representative 89th Representative District- Richard Nelson 819 Tete Lours Dr. Mandeville – Republican

District Judge 22nd Judicial District Court, Division F- Harold Bartholomew 122 Forest Dr. Mandeville – Republican

District Judge 22nd Judicial District Court, Division F- Vincent J. ‘Vinny’ Lobello 118 Village St., Ste. B Slidell – Republican

Sheriff- ‘Tim’ Lentz 427 N. Theard St., Ste. 101 Covington – Republican

Sheriff- ‘Randy’ Smith P.O. Box 4114 Slidell – Republican

Parish President- Patricia ‘Pat’ Brister P.O. Box 2530 Covington – Republican

Parish President- Michael ‘Mike’ Cooper P.O. Box 1468 Covington – Republican

Council Member District 3- Martha Cazaubon 13252 Hwy. 1078 Folsom – Republican

Council Member District 3- John J. Martin 12375 Arc Rd. Covington – Republican

Council Member District 9- ‘Chuck’ Lamarche 121 Herwig Bluff Rd. Slidell – Republican

Council Member District 9- Michael ‘Mike’ Smith 840 Cross Gates Blvd. Slidell – Republican

City Judge City Court, City of Slidell- Bryan Haggerty P.O. Box 322 Slidell – Republican

City Judge City Court, City of Slidell- Tracey Turgeau Powell 100 Galeria Blvd., Ste. 4 Slidell – Republican