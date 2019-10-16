Your Local Election Headquarters: November 16 St. Tammany Parish ballot

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – For the next month, the candidates below will once again be fighting for your vote.
The Gubernatorial General Election will be held on Nov. 16, 2019.
For those looking to vote in this election, the deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 16, and the deadline to register through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Oct. 26.
Early voting will be Nov. 2-9 (except Sunday, Nov. 3) from 8:30 A.M. to 6 P.M.
The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is Nov. 12 by 4:30 P.M. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).
The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is Nov. 15 by 4:30 P.M. (other than military and overseas voters).
On the ballot:
Governor- John Bel Edwards – Democrat
Governor- ‘Eddie’ Rispone – Republican
Secretary of State- Kyle Ardoin – Republican
Secretary of State- ‘Gwen’ Collins-Greenup – Democrat
Associate Justice Supreme Court, 1st Supreme Court District- ‘Will’ Crain – Republican
Associate Justice Supreme Court, 1st Supreme Court District- Hans Liljeberg – Republican
State Senator 11th Senatorial District Reid- Falconer 67 Magnolia Ridge Dr. Madisonville – Republican
State Senator 11th Senatorial District- Patrick McMath 444 8th Ave. Covington – Republican
State Representative 89th Representative District- ‘Vince’ Liuzza 144 Oleander Ct. Mandeville – Republican
State Representative 89th Representative District- Richard Nelson 819 Tete Lours Dr. Mandeville – Republican
District Judge 22nd Judicial District Court, Division F- Harold Bartholomew 122 Forest Dr. Mandeville – Republican
District Judge 22nd Judicial District Court, Division F- Vincent J. ‘Vinny’ Lobello 118 Village St., Ste. B Slidell – Republican
Sheriff- ‘Tim’ Lentz 427 N. Theard St., Ste. 101 Covington – Republican
Sheriff- ‘Randy’ Smith P.O. Box 4114 Slidell – Republican
Parish President- Patricia ‘Pat’ Brister P.O. Box 2530 Covington – Republican
Parish President- Michael ‘Mike’ Cooper P.O. Box 1468 Covington – Republican
Council Member District 3- Martha Cazaubon 13252 Hwy. 1078 Folsom – Republican
Council Member District 3- John J. Martin 12375 Arc Rd. Covington – Republican
Council Member District 9- ‘Chuck’ Lamarche 121 Herwig Bluff Rd. Slidell – Republican
Council Member District 9- Michael ‘Mike’ Smith 840 Cross Gates Blvd. Slidell – Republican
City Judge City Court, City of Slidell- Bryan Haggerty P.O. Box 322 Slidell – Republican
City Judge City Court, City of Slidell- Tracey Turgeau Powell 100 Galeria Blvd., Ste. 4 Slidell – Republican