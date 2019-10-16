WGNO turns 52 today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGNO has come a long way since it first hit the airwaves 52 years ago today, on October 16, 1967.

The station was then known as WWOM, which stood for Wonderful World of Movies, and it was the first independent station in Louisiana.

Back then, New Orleans area viewers enjoyed mostly old movies, cartoons, and a few syndicated programs when the station was broadcasting, which was only eight hours a day.

In 1971, a new owner changed the call letters to today’s WGNO. Then, in 1995, we switched our affiliation to the newly-created WB Television Network. The next year, we switched again when another local station dropped their affiliation with the ABC Television Network, and we’ve been here ever since.

We began our local news operation in March 1996, and have been committed to serving the New Orleans community ever since.