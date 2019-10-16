Invest 96L has been designated in the southern Gulf of Mexico. 50% chance of becoming Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm Nestor within the next 3 days. Hurricane Hunters scheduled to investigate the system on Thursday, if necessary.

There remains a fairly significant spread in potential track of the system by Friday-Saturday. Here’s a look at the GFS versus the European forecast model on Saturday morning!

According to the GFS, landfall occurs near the Florida Panhandle. This track would put Louisiana & Mississippi on the DRY side of the system. Louisiana & south Mississippi would see little in the way of impacts from the system. Breezy conditions, few passing thunderstorms late Friday, and minor uptick in coastal tides.