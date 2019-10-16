× Tulane Football Player Wins Big in Game of Life

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane’s football team is on a 4-game winning streak and a win Saturday against the Memphis Tigers could mean the Green Wave’s first AP ranking in more than 2 decades.

But there is one player on the team who has already scored a big win–one that isn’t measured by a field goal or a touchdown. Center Christian Montano, a graduate transfer from Brown University, saved the life of a complete stranger by donating his bone marrow .

A year after his generous gift, Montano talks about what motivated him to donate his bone marrow and his emotional first meeting with the recipient.

His story is one of compassion, courage and caring.