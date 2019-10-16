× Tigers prep for Dogs, Burrow says playing in LSU offense is a quarterback’s dream

For the first time in school history, LSU has scored 40 or more points in 6 consecutive games to start the season.

The Tigers hope to run that streak to seven in Saturday’s 2:30 pm kickoff at Mississippi State.

LSU scored 42 points in a win over then 7th ranked Florida. Second ranked LSU had 511 yards of total offense in 21:41 of ball possession.

Joe Burrow was named SEC player of the week on offense for the fourth time this season, an LSU record. Burrow threw three TD passes against the Gators, running his season total to 25, three shy of the school record.

He’s completed 79.6 percent of his passes.

Burrow had high praise for the LSU offense.

LSU has 40 TD drives this season. 31 of them have happened in less than three minutes off the game clock.

LSU is an 18.5 point favorite over Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have defeated LSU twice since a 17-16 win in 1999.

Those victories game in Baton Rouge in 2014, and in Starkville in 2017.