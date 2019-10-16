‘Rock of Ages’ Celebration at Vintage Rock Club

NEW ORLEANS – The final event of its four-part series, “Rock of Ages,” will celebrate the Rock & Roll of the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s.

The event will take place on Friday, November 15, from 7 to 10 P.M. at Vintage Rock Club.

Guests are guaranteed food, drinks, dancing and hair bands!

Your $20 ticket provides entry from 7 to 10 with food, and a Vintage Rock Club guitar pick good for one free drink!

But the party doesn’t end at 10… as the club will be open to the public from 10 P.M. to 2 A.M.

Tickets to Vintage Rock Club’s “Rock of Ages” are available now online.

All proceeds from the event’s ticket sales will benefit Wishes, Wonders & Who Dats, a regional affiliate of the Make a Wish Foundation.

The nonprofit 501 (c)(3) charity works to to grant wishes that change the lives of critically ill children.

About

Vintage Rock Club is New Orleans’ first throwback bar and video music experience venue.

Vintage Rock Club – playing late 60’s tunes, 70’s and 80’s mega band hits and early 90’s classic rock – creates a party experience unlike any other, showcasing throwback music videos, concert footage and the most memorable movie clips throughout the night on its 185” video wall and multiple large-screen TV’s. Each night feels like a front row concert experience in the comforts of a luxuriously decorated, high-end, entertainment club.

Vintage Rock Club is open Thursdays (80s Night), Fridays and Saturdays from 9 P.M. to 2 A.M. and is available for private event or party rentals seven days a week.

The venue offers a variety of VIP packages on Thursday – Saturday nights to create the ultimate rock-n-roll party experience for guests – including advance booth seating reservations (for groups up to 10), cocktail/bottle service and more.

Vintage Rock Club will also host 2019 New Orleans Saints “Watch Parties” for all home games, with music, drinks and the game playing on the venue’s 185” video wall and multiple large-screen TV’s.