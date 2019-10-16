× Rain this morning then cooler

A cold front is moving in from the west Wednesday morning. Rain and a few storms are out ahead of it and will be moving through southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi during the morning commute. Look for embedded pockets of heavier rain with a large area of light to moderate rain.

Be prepared for wet roads during that commute. Rain will be clearing out of the area by noon. Behind the rain winds will pick up out of the north as the cold front pushes through. Upper 70s Wednesday afternoon with north winds around 10-15.

Much cooler weather will be moving in Thursday morning. Look for low to mid 50s north with some upper 50s south across the area. Nice fall weather for Thursday and most of Friday before rain chances move back in.