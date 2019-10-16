NOPD: They stole the store’s bags then the shoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find two women who are accused of stealing from a shoe store and using the store's bags to conceal their crime. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Friday, October 11, at the Orleans Shoe Store located in the 500 block of North Carrollton Avenue. The NOPD also released some of the store's security camera footage that shows much of what happened.

In the video you see two women placing boxes inside of store bags. According to police, the pair slipped behind the checkout counter and stole the bags, hoping to disguise their crime my making it look like they were making a legitimate purchase.

Another clip shows the pair leaving the store.

The NOPD is hoping someone can identify the accused thieves or tell police where to find them.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you can help police solve the latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.