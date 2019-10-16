NOPD looking for bat-wielding N.O. East woman

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a suspect who chased a woman with a baseball bat before bashing the victim’s vehicle with the bat.

Twenty-seven-year-old Iesha Estem came out of her house in the 7200 block of Northgate Drive around 1 p.m. on October 15 swinging a baseball bat at the victim, according to the NOPD.

The victim ran to her vehicle, and Estem chased her and began striking the vehicle with the bat.

Estem may spell or pronounce her name as Esstem, Esteen, or some other variation of Estem, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Estem is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.

