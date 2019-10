× NOFD battles 2 alarm fire on N. Johnson Street

NEW ORLEANS– The NOFD was called to a fire near the intersection of N. Johnson and St. Anthony Streets on Tuesday afternoon.

When they arrived, they found a 2-story duplex with flames and black smoke coming out of the back of the building.

The fire quickly went to 2 alarms because of it’s proximity to other homes in the area.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.