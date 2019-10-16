Love it, Like it, Hate it: Chicken Tenders!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Frozen chicken tenders are a convenient and easy meal that kids and even adults love, but with all of the different options it is hard to determine which tenders are the best option. Some brands have more carbs than protein, some are loaded with sodium, and others are filled with ingredients that we can’t pronounce, so in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, Molly has the best & worst of frozen chicken tenders on store shelves.

LOVE IT!

Cauli-Power New Chick on the Block Original Tenders: 120 calories- 12 grams carbs – 1-gram fiber – 480 mg sodium – 16 grams protein

Chicken breast, rice flour, dried cauliflower, brown rice flour, corn flour, sea salt

Earth's Best Chicken Nuggets: 140 calories – 10 grams carbs – 0 grams fiber – 160 mg sodium – 6 grams protein

Chicken breast, whole wheat flour, yellow corn flour, sea salt, cane sugar

Tyson Naturals Gluten Free Chicken Nuggets: 210 calories – 14 grams carbs – 0 grams fiber – 400 mg sodium – 11 grams protein

Chicken breast with rib meat, yellow corn flour, rice flour, brown rice flour, cocoa powder, sea salt, sugar

LIKE IT!

MORE WHITE FLOUR THAN “LOVE IT” OPTIONS

Gardein Seven Grain Crispy Tenders: 90 calories – 8 grams carbs – 0-gram fiber – 230 mg sodium – 7 grams protein

White flour, soy protein isolate, rice flour, ancient grain flour, oat bran, oats, organic cane sugar, salt, color added, pea protein, turmeric

Banquet Chicken Breast Strips: 190 calories – 13 grams carbs - <1-gram fiber – 420 mg sodium – 12 grams protein

Chicken breast with rib meat, White flour, yellow corn flour, salt, sugar

The Original BOCA Chik'n Veggie Nuggets: 160 calories – 16 grams carbs – 3 grams fiber – 740 mg sodium – 14 grams protein

White flour, soy protein, yellow corn flour, salt, sugar, succinic acid

HATE IT!

WHITE FLOUR, ALSO HAVE MORE CARBS THAN PROTEIN

Tyson Buffalo Chicken Strips: 190 calories – 17 grams carbs – 1 g fiber – 1040 mg sodium – 12 grams protein

Chicken breast with rib meat, white flour, salt, yellow corn flour, maltodextrin, sodium diacetate, sugar, caramel color, oleoresin paprika, polysorbate 80

Tyson Any'tizers Chicken Fries: 260 calories – 16 grams carbs – 0 grams fiber – 630 mg sodium – 12 grams protein

White meat chicken, white flour, white flour, annatto extract, salt sugar, disodium inosinate, disodium guanylate, sodium alginate, yellow corn flour

##

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her articles in Thrive Global! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD - and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.