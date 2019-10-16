Landry List: Matchups to look for when the Saints take on the Bears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Saints come off a huge win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road this weekend, extending their current win streak to four.

Up next, they face the Chicago Bears on the road, where former Saint Akiem Hicks will cause trouble for the Saints.

NFL scout Chris Landry said that's a key matchup to look for in the upcoming game.

"If you want to look at an individual matchup how the Saints are going to be able to block [Khalil] Mack," Landry said. "And theyve got Akiem Hicks, a couple other guys on that defense that can cause some damage, so the ability to block him and force him out wide and the ability for Bridgewater to step up."

The team who pulls off the short passing game with the fewest turnovers will win the day, Landry said.