Is your car stuck near the building collapse site? Here’s how to get it out.

NEW ORLEANS – In anticipation of any possible further collapse of the cranes and structure on the Hard Rock Hotel site, and out of an abundance of caution, the City of New Orleans and Entergy will be taking action to mitigate hazards in the area, including vehicle removal.

The City will be removing vehicles parked in the immediately adjacent parking garage, the Premium Parking lot, located at 200 N. Rampart St.

Vehicles in the garage present multiple hazards in the event of a further collapse, including loading risks from increased vibration in the area and hazardous materials such as fuel and other chemicals.

Anyone with a vehicle in the parking garage is asked to call 3-1-1 to be connected to the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD), who will arrange vehicle pickup.

Similar to a valet service, members of the NOFD will gather keys from vehicle owners, remove vehicles from the parking garage, and bring them to their owners at a pre-identified location. Vehicle owners will not be allowed into the evacuation area, as it remains a hazardous site.

This is a public safety precaution due to the threats the vehicles present.

The City will not be coordinating any additional removal of private property in the evacuation area at this time.

The City’s public safety agencies have directed Entergy Gas to prepare to temporarily disconnect gas services in an expanded area near the collapse site.

More details will be released as plans are finalized.