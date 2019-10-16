Get the Skinny: “Healthy” Frozen Dinners – Top Picks, New Finds, and What to Avoid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Frozen dinners can be an easy solution for busy mealtimes, but it can be tough to know which are best, since many frozen dinners claim to be “healthy.” Here’s a look a Molly’s top picks, new finds, and which “healthy” meals that are best avoided.

OLD STANDBYS: TOP PICKS

Veggies listed as first or second ingredient, no white carbs. Main drawback is still sodium.

EatingWell Chicken and Wild Rice Stroganoff (Walmart)

290 calories – 30 grams carbs – 5 grams fiber – 5 grams sugar – 590 mg sodium – 21 grams protein

Brussel sprouts, chicken breast with rib meat, brown rice, carrots, mushrooms, sour cream, wild rice, half and half, beef broth, salt

Healthy Choice Simple Steamers Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

190 calories – 8 grams carbs – 4 grams fiber – 2 grams sugar – 600 mg sodium – 28 grams protein

Broccoli, chicken breast, Romano cheese, cream, butter

Atkins Chicken Margherita: 400 calories – 9 grams carbs – 3 grams fiber – 4 grams sugar – 830 mg sodium – 28 grams protein

Chicken breast, spinach, diced tomato, mozzarella cheese, maltodextrin, salt

NEW FINDS + NEW FAVORITES

Veggies used in place of starch; no white carbs. Main drawback is still sodium.

The Good Kitchen Chili Lime Chicken with Fajita Vegetables and Cauliflower Rice (Walmart)

180 calories – 15 grams carbs – 5 grams fiber – 6 grams sugar – 610 mg sodium – 21 grams protein

Riced cauliflower, roasted pepper/onions, chili lime chicken breast with rib meat, salt, spices

The Good Kitchen Meatballs and Marinara with Sweet Potato Noodles (Walmart)

320 calories – 33 grams carbs – 6 grams fiber – 9 grams sugar – 1060 mg sodium – 16 grams protein

Sweet potato, tomato sauce, beef

Happi Foodi Cheddar Parm Chicken Bowl (Walmart)

150 calories – 11 grams carbs – 3 grams fiber – 3 grams sugar – 710 mg sodium – 19 grams protein

Chicken, riced broccoli, cauliflower, green/red bell peppers, cheddar parmesan cheese sauce

BEST TO AVOID

High in carbs and/or sugar, as well as sodium.

Healthy Choice Power Bowl Korean-Inspired Beef: 310 calories – 37 grams carbs – 6 grams fiber – 8 grams sugar – 600 mg sodium – 20 grams protein

Braised beef, brown rice, carrots, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, chard, kale, black barely, red quinoa, red rice, spinach, honey, salt, sugar

Smart Ones Mini Rigatoni with Vodka Cream Sauce: 320 calories – 51 grams carbs – 4 grams fiber – 6 grams sugar – 520 mg sodium – 12 grams protein

White flour, tomato puree, parmesan cheese, half and half, vodka, sugar, salt, cheese blend

Lean Cuisine Sweet and Sour Chicken: 300 calories – 51 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 17 grams sugar – 600 mg sodium – 16 grams protein

White rice, white meat chicken, chicken stock, tomato puree, carrots, green peppers, pineapple orange juice concentrate, sugar, pineapple juice concentrate, pineapple juice, apple cider vinegar, salt

##

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her articles in Thrive Global! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD - and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.