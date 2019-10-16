Get the Skinny: “Healthy” Frozen Dinners – Top Picks, New Finds, and What to Avoid

Frozen dinners can be an easy solution for busy mealtimes, but it can be tough to know which are best, since many frozen dinners claim to be “healthy.” Here’s a look a Molly’s top picks, new finds, and which “healthy” meals that are best avoided.
OLD STANDBYS: TOP PICKS
Veggies listed as first or second ingredient, no white carbs. Main drawback is still sodium.
EatingWell Chicken and Wild Rice Stroganoff (Walmart)
290 calories – 30 grams carbs – 5 grams fiber – 5 grams sugar – 590 mg sodium – 21 grams protein
Brussel sprouts, chicken breast with rib meat, brown rice, carrots, mushrooms, sour cream, wild rice, half and half, beef broth, salt
Healthy Choice Simple Steamers Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
190 calories – 8 grams carbs – 4 grams fiber – 2 grams sugar – 600 mg sodium – 28 grams protein
Broccoli, chicken breast, Romano cheese, cream, butter
Atkins Chicken Margherita: 400 calories – 9 grams carbs – 3 grams fiber – 4 grams sugar – 830 mg sodium – 28 grams protein
Chicken breast, spinach, diced tomato, mozzarella cheese, maltodextrin, salt
NEW FINDS + NEW FAVORITES
Veggies used in place of starch; no white carbs. Main drawback is still sodium.
The Good Kitchen Chili Lime Chicken with Fajita Vegetables and Cauliflower Rice (Walmart)
180 calories – 15 grams carbs – 5 grams fiber – 6 grams sugar – 610 mg sodium – 21 grams protein
Riced cauliflower, roasted pepper/onions, chili lime chicken breast with rib meat, salt, spices
The Good Kitchen Meatballs and Marinara with Sweet Potato Noodles (Walmart)
320 calories – 33 grams carbs – 6 grams fiber – 9 grams sugar – 1060 mg sodium – 16 grams protein
Sweet potato, tomato sauce, beef
Happi Foodi Cheddar Parm Chicken Bowl (Walmart)
150 calories – 11 grams carbs – 3 grams fiber – 3 grams sugar – 710 mg sodium – 19 grams protein
Chicken, riced broccoli, cauliflower, green/red bell peppers, cheddar parmesan cheese sauce
BEST TO AVOID
High in carbs and/or sugar, as well as sodium.
Healthy Choice Power Bowl Korean-Inspired Beef: 310 calories – 37 grams carbs – 6 grams fiber – 8 grams sugar – 600 mg sodium – 20 grams protein
Braised beef, brown rice, carrots, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, chard, kale, black barely, red quinoa, red rice, spinach, honey, salt, sugar
Smart Ones Mini Rigatoni with Vodka Cream Sauce: 320 calories – 51 grams carbs – 4 grams fiber – 6 grams sugar – 520 mg sodium – 12 grams protein
White flour, tomato puree, parmesan cheese, half and half, vodka, sugar, salt, cheese blend
Lean Cuisine Sweet and Sour Chicken: 300 calories – 51 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 17 grams sugar – 600 mg sodium – 16 grams protein
White rice, white meat chicken, chicken stock, tomato puree, carrots, green peppers, pineapple orange juice concentrate, sugar, pineapple juice concentrate, pineapple juice, apple cider vinegar, salt
