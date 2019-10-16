Family of Hard Rock victim speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Hard Rock Hotel collapse has claimed at least two lives and a person is still missing. One of the lives lost was Anthony Magrette.

His family spoke with us today about their loss.

"It's not gonna to-- to forget him but--" Anthony's long-time partner, Nova Espinoza, could barley finish her sentence as she opened up about losing the love of her life.

On Saturday, Anthony Magrette, also known as Bubba died after the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed while he was doing construction.

"Just wishing that, you know, somebody could wake me up from this nightmare."

A nightmare that's brought this family to their knees. While they're mourning, they're also reflecting on who Bubba was as a person."

"He could see somebody on the street hungry, and he just bought McDonald's or something-- he would stop and give it to them" Bubba's sister, Mona-Lisa Magrette-Urbina told WGNO. "And he wouldn't just give it to them, he'd stop and eat with that homeless person."

"He was always making you laugh. No matter what it was, you couldn't get enough of him."

He was a friend, a father and a foundation to his family. Nova wears his work badge to feel closer to him although he's no longer physically here.

"But I know he's here with us in spirit and he's gonna help us some way get through this and we'll help each other get through this."

Anthony's wake is on Thursday morning. If you'd like to donate to the family, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/1s6iipyh1c.