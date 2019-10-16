Dwight Payne Sr., longtime VIP Director at House of Blues dies

Posted 4:07 PM, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:15PM, October 16, 2019

Dwight Payne Sr. at House of Blues in 2017 (WGNO-TV)

NEW ORLEANS– A stalwart of the New Orleans nightlife has passed away.  Dwight Payne Sr., longtime Director of VIP Services at the House of Blues died yesterday after a lengthy illness.

Dwight Payne Sr. and Sonny Schneidau receiving 20 year plaques from House of Blues in 2014. (Sonny Schneidau)

Payne played host to a who’s who of the entertainment world for over 20 years at HOB, and was beloved by everyone.  Most nights, found Payne facilitating guests in the famed Foundation Room.

Back in 2017, Payne spoke with WGNO’s Kenny Lopez about the performance wall backstage at HOB.

Sonny Schneidau was booking agent at the House of Blues for many years with Payne and he said, "Dwight and I worked together at HOB for 22 years. My heart is broken as we’ve just lost one of the kindest and most beautiful souls New Orleans has ever known. He made the world a better place and gave his love and joy to so many. Rest in peace, my friend. ♥️"

Dwight Payne Robert Rizutto

Dwight Payne and GM Robert Rizutto in 2014 (WGNO-TV)

Dwight Payne Sr. was 75 years old.  Funeral services are not complete.

