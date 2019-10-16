Cracking down on counterfeit items as the holidays near

Posted 3:20 PM, October 16, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday morning, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) announced major anti-counterfeiting operation in metro New Orleans.

HSI is being joined by federal and state partners in the operation.

In addition to being a large-scale law enforcement operation, there’s a significant consumer safety angle.

This operation is targeting counterfeit contact lenses, makeup and other cosmetics that are likely to be worn for Halloween – counterfeits often contain bacteria, heavy metals, or other toxins that pose a health and safety hazard.

Photo Gallery

Inline
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.