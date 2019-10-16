Cracking down on counterfeit items as the holidays near

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday morning, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) announced major anti-counterfeiting operation in metro New Orleans.

HSI is being joined by federal and state partners in the operation.

In addition to being a large-scale law enforcement operation, there’s a significant consumer safety angle.

This operation is targeting counterfeit contact lenses, makeup and other cosmetics that are likely to be worn for Halloween – counterfeits often contain bacteria, heavy metals, or other toxins that pose a health and safety hazard.