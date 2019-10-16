Big DNP: Saints running back Alvin Kamara does not practice Wednesday

Posted 4:23 PM, October 16, 2019, by

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13: Running back Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is nursing a high ankle sprain, but still hopes to play in Sunday’s game at Chicago against the Bears.

The NFL network first reported the injury. The official injury report the Saints submitted to the NFL lists four Saints as not practicing Wednesday.

They are Kamara, tight end Jared Cook (ankle), wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (ankle), and quarterback Drew Brees (thumb).

Kamara carried the ball 11 times for 31 yards in a 13-6 win at Jacksonville. He also caught 7 passes for 35 yards.

The Saints listed defensive end Trey Hendrickson as limited in practice with a neck injury.

Saints at Bears kicks off at 3:25 pm Sunday. The Bears are favored by three points.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.