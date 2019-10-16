× Big DNP: Saints running back Alvin Kamara does not practice Wednesday

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is nursing a high ankle sprain, but still hopes to play in Sunday’s game at Chicago against the Bears.

The NFL network first reported the injury. The official injury report the Saints submitted to the NFL lists four Saints as not practicing Wednesday.

They are Kamara, tight end Jared Cook (ankle), wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (ankle), and quarterback Drew Brees (thumb).

Kamara carried the ball 11 times for 31 yards in a 13-6 win at Jacksonville. He also caught 7 passes for 35 yards.

The Saints listed defensive end Trey Hendrickson as limited in practice with a neck injury.

Saints at Bears kicks off at 3:25 pm Sunday. The Bears are favored by three points.