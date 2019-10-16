Arrest made in hot car death of Destrehan Two-year-old

DESTREHAN, LA.– On October 4, 2019, just before 8:00 p.m., the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a

medical complaint at 494 Carolyn Drive in Destrehan, LA in reference to a child not breathing.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a two-year-old female, Avril Sanabria, lifeless inside the residence.

Investigators say the child was left in the custody and care of her aunt, Lezly Sanabria.

They went on to say that Lezly and Avril were shopping in Metairie along with Avril’s grandmother.

Upon returning home shortly after 1:30 p.m., the grandmother returned to her residence, while Lezly and another subject unloaded items from the vehicle.

After unloading the vehicle, Lezly and the other subject went inside Lezly’s residence, which is a separate home, but on the same property where the grandmother’s residence is located.

Lezly stated that she thought the child had gone with her grandmother not realizing that Avril was still inside of the vehicle buckled into her car seat.

After approximately six hours, Lezly returned to the vehicle and discovered Avril unconscious and not breathing inside of the car.

Temperature readings collected for St. Charles Parish in the Destrehan area through the National Weather Service during the incident timeframe showed temperatures reaching as high as 97 degrees with a heat index of 102 degrees outside of the vehicle.

Based on the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Lezly Sanabria for Negligent Homicide.

On October 15, 2019, detectives made contact with Lezly Sanabria at her residence, where she was placed under arrest, transported to the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center in Killona, LA where she was booked.