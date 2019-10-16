A classroom becomes Hollywood for kids and their first time movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - They're making a movie.

For the first time for a classful of New Orleans teenagers.

These kids are turning their classroom into Hollywood.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood is on location.

On the set.

The director is Dee.

Ready to confidently say, "action!"

The bright lights are shining at Sci High, New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School.

After days of shooting and hours of footage, it all gets edited into one ten minute feature film.

It's now a move.

It's about a high school kid named Isaac, a 16-year-old boy who goes from classroom to courtroom and then to jail.

The name of their movie is Like a Ship Without a Sail.

Wild Bill asks, "what does that mean?"

According to the kids, "it's about people who were born with disadvantages in life and they're basically like a ship in the middle of the ocean with no sail and no motor and trying to find a way to fight through it."

The star of the show is a kid who can really relate to his character.

The character is Isaac.

The words all the actors say, they all sat around the table to write.

Isaac lives a tough life

But in the end, in the movie, he finally finds hope.

And the ship without a sail, sails on after all.