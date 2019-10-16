5 P.M. Hard Rock Hotel update: ‘We are in recovery mode’

NEW ORLEANS – “We are moving into recovery mode. In that process, we have allowed OSHA to access the building to do the assessments that are needed,” said Mayor Cantrell. “We have also started to do debris removal.”

NOFD Chief McConnell said, “We have moved from rescue into recovery. It’s a difficult decision to make, but all of our evidence has proven that we are now in recovery mode. Our hearts go out to the family of the people who were lost, and to the one individual who we have never actually been able to put our sights on. But all of our indicators have proven that he did not survive this tragedy.”