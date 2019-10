Your Local Election Headquarters: November 16 Orleans Parish ballot

ORLEANS PARISH – For the next month, the candidates below will once again be fighting for your vote.

The Gubernatorial General Election will be held on Nov. 16, 2019.

For those looking to vote in this election, the deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 16, and the deadline to register through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Oct. 26.

Early voting will be Nov. 2-9 (except Sunday, Nov. 3) from 8:30 A.M. to 6 P.M.

The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is Nov. 12 by 4:30 P.M. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is Nov. 15 by 4:30 P.M. (other than military and overseas voters).

On the ballot:

Governor- John Bel Edwards – Democrat

Governor- ‘Eddie’ Rispone – Republican

Secretary of State- Kyle Ardoin – Republican

Secretary of State- ‘Gwen’ Collins-Greenup – Democrat

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 1st Supreme Court District- ‘Will’ Crain – Republican

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 1st Supreme Court District- Hans Liljeberg – Republican

State Senator 3rd Senatorial District- John H. Bagneris – Democrat

State Senator 3rd Senatorial District- Joseph ‘Joe’ Bouie – Democrat

State Representative 94th Representative- District Stephanie Hilferty – Republican

State Representative 94th Representative- District Tammy Savoie – Democrat

State Representative 97th Representative District- Eugene Green – Democrat

State Representative 97th Representative District- Matthew Willard – Democrat

State Representative 98th Representative District- Aimee Adatto Freeman – Democrat

State Representative 98th Representative District- Kea Sherman – Democrat

State Representative 99th Representative District- Adonis C. Expose’ – Democrat

State Representative 99th Representative District- Candace N. Newell – Democrat

State Representative 105th Representative District- Mack Cormier – Democrat

State Representative 105th Representative District- Christopher J. ‘Chris’ Leopold – Republican