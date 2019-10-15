Wave could span 39 year gap Saturday at Memphis

Tulane hasn’t been bowl eligible in back to back seasons for 39 years. That would change Saturday night with a win at Memphis.

Tulane reached the Liberty Bowl in 1979, and one year later played in the Hall of Fame Bowl in Birmingham.

Both Tulane and Memphis are 5-1. And, the game is extra special for Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall, who was an assistant coach last season at Memphis.

Tulane had 634 total yards against U-Conn. Tulane is 13th in the nation in total offense, and 4th in rushing offense.

In scoring offense, Tulane is 14th, averaging 39.2 points per game.

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz, in his 4th season, can reach the .500 mark with his 22nd win at Tulane.

Tulane could also crack the Top 25 with a win at Memphis. In the Associated Press poll released Sunday, Tulane got the most votes for any not ranked.

Game time is 6 pm. The game will be televised on ESPN 2.