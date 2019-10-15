× Warm and muggy Tuesday

The warm front has moved north into southern Mississippi which means southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi will be in the warm sector for Tuesday. This will allow temperatures to heat back up to late summertime levels. Expect upper 80s for most of the area this afternoon.

Humidity is also moving back in behind the warm front. Dewpoints are climbing into the mid 70s so a muggy afternoon is on the way. A few spotty showers and storms will be possible north of I-12.

However most of the rain comes back in overnight and Wednesday morning as the front moves back south as a cold front. After a wet start to Wednesday we will see drier and cooler air moving in with 50s back on the north shore for lows Thursday