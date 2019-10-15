× Uptown Boil Water Advisory has been canceled… again

NEW ORLEANS – The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO), in consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), has canceled the precautionary boil water advisory for residents and businesses in the Uptown area of New Orleans.

Bacteriological tests confirmed that water in the area was safe to drink and could be used for personal needs.

Customers who have not used their water supply during this precautionary boil water advisory are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system for several minutes.

Water samples from across the Uptown area have tested negative for contamination.

SWBNO is committed to providing safe drinking water, and this precautionary boil water advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution to ensure the public’s safety.

Boil water advisories are issued out of an abundance whenever the water pressure drops below 20 psi. This precautionary boil water advisory was issued on Monday, October 14 when water pressure levels dropped below 20 psi due to a 48-inch diameter water main brake near the corner of Lowerline and Panola streets.

As crews were returning water to the isolated area by opening the valves, water rushed in, but the pressure dropped again. This is likely because valves were opened too fast and too much.

Water pressure has since stabilized, allowing the water quality testing to commence.