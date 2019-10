× Southbound Belle Chasse Tunnel to close Part of Tuesday, Wednesday to Thursday

BELLE CHASSE, LA.– The Southbound LA 23, Belle Chasse Tunnel will be closed today, Tuesday, October 15th from 9 a.m. until Noon for tunnel maintenance.

I will close again starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 16th until 2 a.m. on Thursday October 17th for cleaning.

The DOTD is asking people who use this route to use the Judge Perez Bridge instead.