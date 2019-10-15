Saints Williams suspended two games

Posted 4:32 PM, October 15, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Kenny Stills #12 of the Houston Texans catches a touchdown pass over P.J. Williams #26 of the New Orleans Saints during a NFL game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Saints cornerback PJ Williams is suspended for the club’s next two games, at Chicago Sunday and the following Sunday at home against Arizona.

The Saints team website released the following statement late Tuesday afternoon:

STATEMENT BY AN NFL SPOKESPERSON:

P.J. Williams of the New Orleans Saints has been suspended without pay for the team’s next two games for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.

 The suspension begins immediately. Williams will be eligible to return to the Saints’ active roster on Monday, October 28, following the team’s Week 8 game vs. Arizona.

**

Williams has 18 tackles this season, and one sack.

He was drafted by the Saints in the third round in 2015.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.