Saints Williams suspended two games
Saints cornerback PJ Williams is suspended for the club’s next two games, at Chicago Sunday and the following Sunday at home against Arizona.
The Saints team website released the following statement late Tuesday afternoon:
STATEMENT BY AN NFL SPOKESPERSON:
P.J. Williams of the New Orleans Saints has been suspended without pay for the team’s next two games for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.
The suspension begins immediately. Williams will be eligible to return to the Saints’ active roster on Monday, October 28, following the team’s Week 8 game vs. Arizona.
**
Williams has 18 tackles this season, and one sack.
He was drafted by the Saints in the third round in 2015.