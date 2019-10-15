× Record Hot today…but cold front on the way!

We tied the record high temperature today of 90 at the Airport in Kenner! Remarkably warm for mid October, but changes are on the way!! We have a cold front moving in tomorrow morning, which will bring scattered showers & thunderstorms tomorrow morning.

Most of the rain should be over by Noon, with partly cloudy & cooler afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Low temps by Thursday morning in the low-mid 50s on the Northshore…low 60s in the Metro New Orleans area south of the lake.