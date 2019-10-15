P.J. Williams suspended for 2 games

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 09: P.J. Williams #26 of the New Orleans Saints during a preseason game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams has been suspended for the next two games.

The Saints issued a statement on the suspension attributed to an NFL spokesperson:

“P.J. Williams of the New Orleans Saints has been suspended without pay for the team’s next two games for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.

The suspension begins immediately. Williams will be eligible to return to the Saints’ active roster on Monday, October 28, following the team’s Week 8 game vs. Arizona.”

 

