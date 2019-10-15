× NOPD investigates Touro Street murder

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a murder that happend Monday night in the 1300 block of Touro Street.

Officers responded to a shooting call at that location and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

Homicide Detective Jake Engle is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.

Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111