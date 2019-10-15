Man, 66, charged with murder of 5 neighbors in Chicago condo building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man has been charged in a mass shooting that killed five people at a Chicago condominium complex.

Krysztof Marek, 66, has been charged with five felony counts of first degree murder, according to police.

Marek, a retired construction worker who had lived in the building on the 6700 block of West Irving Park for 15 years, is accused of attacking his neighbors with a handgun at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

“When he walked into that neighbor’s apartment, there were four people at the table eating dinner. For reasons we don’t yet know, he opened fire on all four of those individuals, killing them all,” said CPD First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio. The four were the entire family of a man who survived the shooting, according to WGN.

After that, police say the suspect then went up to a third floor apartment and shot another woman.

Police said the victims were a 61-year-old man, a 65 year-old woman, a 53 year-old woman, a 30-35 year-old woman, and a 40-45 year-old man. They were transported to local hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

Marek is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.