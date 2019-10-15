LSU’s Joe Burrow and Derek Stingley honored by the SEC

Posted 12:38 PM, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:40PM, October 15, 2019

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers throws the ball against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – For the fourth time this season, LSU’s Joe Burrow was voted SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

He passed for 293 yards, and threw three touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Florida.

Burrow has six wins over top ten teams, a new school record.

Derek Stingley, who had a key interception against Florida, was named freshman of the week.

“Offensive great, but defense needs some work,” that’s the message from head coach Ed Orgeron.

LSU is tops in the nation in scoring, averaging 52.5 points per game.

LSU will return home October 26th against Auburn.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.