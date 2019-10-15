× LSU’s Joe Burrow and Derek Stingley honored by the SEC

BATON ROUGE – For the fourth time this season, LSU’s Joe Burrow was voted SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

He passed for 293 yards, and threw three touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Florida.

Burrow has six wins over top ten teams, a new school record.

Derek Stingley, who had a key interception against Florida, was named freshman of the week.

“Offensive great, but defense needs some work,” that’s the message from head coach Ed Orgeron.

LSU is tops in the nation in scoring, averaging 52.5 points per game.

LSU will return home October 26th against Auburn.