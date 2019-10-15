George Washington Carver High School on lockdown after shooting

Posted 10:02 AM, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:33AM, October 15, 2019
BREAKING NEWS

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is responding to reports of shots fired near George Washington Carver High School.

The shooting was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. near the school.

Initial reports are that this is not an active shooter situation, and that the situation has been contained.

Multiple shell casings can be seen on the campus.

The NOPD has confirmed that one juvenile has been shot in the hip.

The injuries are not life threatening

3059 Higgins Boulevard

