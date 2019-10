Dillard University’s Dinner en Bleu

“This Fall, Dillard University will continue to celebrate its 150th Founding Anniversary with Dinner En Bleu . A chic take on the Parisian cult classic, Dinner En Blanc, Dinner En Bleu will be a contemporary dinner featuring special guest artists, commemorating the beginning of Dillard’s Founders Day Weekend. The dinner will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Hotel Peter & Paul in the New Orleans’ Marigny. The dining experience will commence at 6:30 p.m. and guests are encouraged to wear bleu cocktail attire.” – facebook.com