Dillard University’s Dinner en Bleu
Dillard University’s Dinner en Bleu
“This Fall, Dillard University will continue to celebrate its 150th Founding Anniversary with Dinner En Bleu. A chic take on the Parisian cult classic, Dinner En Blanc, Dinner En Bleu will be a contemporary dinner featuring special guest artists, commemorating the beginning of Dillard’s Founders Day Weekend. The dinner will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Hotel Peter & Paul in the New Orleans’ Marigny. The dining experience will commence at 6:30 p.m. and guests are encouraged to wear bleu cocktail attire.” – facebook.com
- Friday, October 18, 2019
- 6:30pm – 10:00pm
- Hotel Peter & Paul
- 2317 Burgundy Street
- New Orleans, Louisiana 70117
- Tickets
- $150
- There are a limited amount of tickets for only 150 people.
Click here for more information about Dillard University’s Dinner en Bleu.
*********
“Your favorite gooey candied corner piece of Bread Pudding in every bite. Made with Love and Daddy’s recipe.” – facebook.com
Click here for more information about HEN.E. Sweets.