“This Fall, Dillard University will continue to celebrate its 150th Founding Anniversary with Dinner En Bleu.  A chic take on the Parisian cult classic, Dinner En Blanc, Dinner En Bleu will be a contemporary dinner featuring special guest artists, commemorating the beginning of Dillard’s Founders Day Weekend.  The dinner will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Hotel Peter & Paul in the New Orleans’ Marigny.  The dining experience will commence at 6:30 p.m. and guests are encouraged to wear bleu cocktail attire.” – facebook.com
  • Friday, October 18, 2019
  • 6:30pm – 10:00pm
  • Hotel Peter & Paul
    • 2317 Burgundy Street
    • New Orleans, Louisiana 70117
  • Tickets
    • $150
    • There are a limited amount of tickets for only 150 people.
Click here for more information about Dillard University’s Dinner en Bleu.
