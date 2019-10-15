Deanie’s Seafood lends a helping hand to Hard Rock first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- A number of local businesses are doing their part to help support the first responders working at the Hard Rock Hotel collapse site.

Among those lending hand is Deanie's Seafood, who fed workers on Saturday and decided to do the same thing today.

We're not talking finger sandwiches here.

Keith Chificci of Deanie's said, "We're sending them the real deal. It's full plates and I think right now we're up to 140 plates we're sending out there. Those guys are out there working they're gonna be out there a while longer so we're gonna take care of them. I wouldn't want to be in their shoes. I wouldn't want that job. I would not want that job at all."

Deanie's fed police officers, firemen, and anyone on the work site that needed lunch.