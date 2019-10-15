City Officials provide update on the scene at the Hard Rock Hotel

Posted 12:28 PM, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 01:31PM, October 15, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – With the possibility of a second collapse, preventative actions are being taken.

City Officials says the weight of rain water on the hotel rubble has made the scene even more unstable.

Face masks are being handed out to everyone in the area, to avoid anyone breathing in harmful silica or dust particles.

Experts say that they have been using measuring instruments to check the structure, and the building has not moved.

Rescue and stabilization of the building are the two major concerns at this time right now.   City leaders say they are using cameras and listening devices to try and locate the missing construction site worker.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez brings us the latest information.

Another concern for the building is winds which are forecasted for Thursday.  They are working with the National Weather Service to get the latest information on the wind.

The next update will come around 5 P.M.

 

